SGPC condemns 'false narrative' on social media to tarnish image of Sikhs

“[I]t is sad that anti-Sikh forces are leaving no stone unturned to tarnish the image of Sikh institutions. Spreading false propaganda on any incident is an act of breaking the brotherhood, which should be avoided. In this recent incident, a girl was asked by the sewadar to follow the [Rehat] Maryada. Although the SGPC has also started an investigation into this matter, still some people are deliberately pushing it in the wrong direction,” he said.

The SGPC general secretary, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, added that the painting ''was not a national flag as it did not have [the] Ashok chakra on it''.

''The Sikh community has great respect for the national flag since the majority of the people who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the freedom struggle were Sikhs,'' he said.