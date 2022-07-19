Shabana Azmi, Lalit Pandit and Hariharan remember Bhupinder Singh

Lalit Pandit: “This is such a sad and shocking news!! Bhuppiji, as we called him was a very close family friend. He has sung the beautiful duet Boliye surili boliyan along with my sister Sulakshana Pandit in Basu Bhattacharya’s Grihapravesh. He had also sung for me in my very first film Yaara Dildara the song, Hamare papa aur hum, milakar rakkhen jo kadam along with Amit Kumar. He was a wonderful artist singer and one of the great guitarists who did a lot many solo acoustic guitar pieces in many of R D Burman's immortal songs like, Chingari koi bhadke, phoolon ka taron ka, and others had Bhupindarji playing the 12-string guitar solo pieces!! One of Bhupinderji’s most unforgettable songs composed by Madan Mohan ji was a duet with Lataji in the film Mausam: Dil Dhundta Hai. Bhupinderji had at the start of his carrier acted in a film Haqeeqat and sang the song Hoke majboor mujhe usne bhulaya hoga along with Rafi saab, Manna Dey and Talat Mehmood saab! We have indeed lost a legend.I was a fan of Bhupiji also as a guitarist as I knew the wonderful guitar pieces, he played in many wonderful R.D Burman songs I had spoken to Bhupinderji about this and he had agreed to tutor me to play advance guitar during the time he was singing my song for Yaara Dildara. Bhupiji was a great friend to the family during Sulakshana Didi’s reign as a singing actress. He would address her as Munni, Sulakshana Didi’s per name at home. Bhuppiji would add tremendous small meaningful guitar sections in hundreds of R.D Burman’s compositions and I would by ear be able to tell that it was Bhupiji playing. I knew his style so well! He had a unique Punjabi tone in his voice and later over the years he composed ghazals and sang them. He was a wonderful composer of ghazals and enjoyed his music till the very end .He leaves behind a legacy of songs some of which will remain timeless specially the songs with Gulzar Sahab and Lataji.”