Shaheen Bagh drug bust brings focus back on Gujarat where Rs 25,000 cr of drugs were recovered in last 7 mths

The recovery of high-quality drugs worth Rs 100 crore from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raised the possibility of international drug cartels in the business.

Shaheen Bagh – a Muslim dominated area of the capital city which drew attention of the international community for the anti CAA-NRC protest – is in the news for the drug-seizure since yesterday.

The NCB has, after the seizure, said that the “narco-terrorism module” may be involved in the case.

However, a close scrutiny of drugs recovered from the BJP ruled state, Gujarat reveals what has been recovered from Shaheen Bagh is just a tip of the iceberg.

The iceberg of the drug cartel is lying in the Arabian sea – off the Gujarat coast towards the Pakistan-Iran border.

The Director-General of NCB, SN Pradhan told media after the Shaheen Bagh recovery that “there is every possibility of narco-terrorism module. The network is connected to Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Middle East. So, there is every chance that there may be a narco-terrorism module. However, it is subject to investigation.”

The “network” which Pradhan hinted at during his briefing does include Gujarat as an important halt.

According to an estimate, drugs worth about Rs 250,00 crore have been recovered from Gujarat since September 2021.

A look at the high-profile drugs seizure-