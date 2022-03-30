Interstate narcotic drug cartel's kingpin arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the kingpin of an interstate narcotic drug cartel who was involved in supplying contraband for the past 25 years, an official said on Wednesday.



According to the official, 44-year-old accused Deepak Rahi belongs to a family in which almost all members including his wife, both the parents, brothers, uncles, sisters, nieces are involved in cases of drug trafficking, assault on police, stone pelting and riots in Delhi.



Rahi, who was absconding in many cases including of MCOCA in Delhi, was arrested from Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on March 28, Monday, after it was found that he was still indulging in supply of narcotic drugs in Trans Yamuna area.