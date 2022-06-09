Shameful tragedy that govt didn't listen to Muslims of country but buckled under pressure from other countries

As academic-author, Dr Javed Jamil said, “In India, Muslims, criminals or innocents, are more likely to be arrested, more likely to be detained as under-trials, more likely to be convicted, more likely to be sentenced to death or life imprisonment and more likely to be actually executed…Though Muslims comprise only 14.2 per cent of the population of the country according to a recent census data, they constitute 26.4 per cent of the total prison population. Of course, they are also more likely to face torture of all kinds in the police custody. They also have lesser chances of a fair trial because they are in no position to hire good advocates to defend them. And, of course, when high-profile terror cases are involved, Muslims are more likely to be hanged…Yakub Memon has already been hanged and the other Muslims involved in Mumbai attacks and other such cases are likely to be “brought to justice” by Indian legal system sooner than later. But the persons responsible for the riots after Babri Masjid demolition, Mumbai riots and Gujarat riots are nowhere in queue for being brought to justice.”

In his book, ‘Justice Imprisoned’ , Dr Javed Jamil focuses on custodial deaths and also on the official executions of the prisoners in the different countries of the world. To quote him, “The net result of the campaign by the economic fundamentalists against capital punishment and the system of justice developed in accordance with their wishes is that now more people are ‘punished’ by the police than by the courts. The capital or corporal punishment has officially ended as per the constitutions. But it is now given by the police, based on their own assumptions and biases, and not by the courts, based on the evidences. There are more deaths in police custody and encounters than through death sentences executed at the orders of the courts…It can easily be estimated that the annual global number of deaths in police custody is in tens of thousands. It is not only the deaths but severe torture is also common in police custody and prisons...And yet, politicians routinely dismiss these accusations and, instead, always give the police the benefit of the doubt by highlighting the difficulty of police work.

Perhaps, we, the non-jailed citizens of this country, wouldn’t get to grasp what trauma the jailed go through. Visiting the jailed is not permitted unless one is armed with a list of ‘whys’ coupled with the required permission on special grounds. The only viable option to grasp what happens behind those high walls is to either meet and interact with the released prisoners or else to read the books written by them.

Several Muslim prisoners have written books, detailing the “tortures” they were subjected to, in that imprisoned state. And one former prisoner, Abdul Wahid Shaikh, repeatedly dwells on a significant aspect— desist from signing confessions because those confessions are finally used to indict an innocent. Abdul Wahid Shaikh, a Mumbai-based school teacher, was among the 13 Muslims arrested for plotting the Mumbai train serial blasts of 11 July, 2006. After ten years he was finally acquitted in September 2015, while the five other accused in the case were sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment. He has put together significant details, in his book, ‘Be-Gunah Qaidi’. This book “dissects” the case against each accused and exposes the modus operandi of the Police and ATS. How the ATS fabricated the cases, prepared fake documents and forged papers, propped up fake witnesses, procured doctored test reports from forensic labs and used extensive third-degree torture to force the accused to break down and sign confessions written by the ATS.