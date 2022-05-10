Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years with 'Gulmohar'

A heartfelt family drama, Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. This moving out triggers a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Iconic star-actor Sharmila Tagore on being a part of ‘Gulmohar’ said, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of Team Gulmohar - after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film. First, the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I am loving being a part of it.”

Director Rahul Chittella, commenting on his choice of story and cast said, "Gulmohar is an intimate story about family and home - the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I’m very excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of who are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story! We can’t wait to bring it to the audience soon!!"