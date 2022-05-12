Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issues fresh warning to Himachal Pradesh CM, DGP, ministers and their family members

In less than 24 hours of the arrest of one suspect, who allegedly put up Khalistan posters outside the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharmsala on May 8, by the Himachal Pradesh police, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based founder of a secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice, has threatened state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu of dire consequences.

In an audio message, Pannu has offered a reward money of 25 000 US Dollars for those who will provide information about foreign visits of CM Thakur, DGP Kundu, any other ministers of the state government and their family members.

In the audio, Pannu is also heard threatening the chief minister and Kundu for arresting a Punjab man and launching hunt for his aide for putting up Khalistan posters outside the main gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Complex and writing a slogan “Khalistan Zindbad” on its wall in Dharamsala.

“We have warned you against the arrest of men involved in the act but you did not do so. Now the war is on,” warns Pannu.