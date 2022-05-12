Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issues fresh warning to Himachal Pradesh CM, DGP, ministers and their family members
Claiming responsibility for the RPG attack in Mohali, SFJ said that Himachal Pradesh CM should ‘learn something from Mohali grenade attack that could have been at Shimla Police headquarter'
In less than 24 hours of the arrest of one suspect, who allegedly put up Khalistan posters outside the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharmsala on May 8, by the Himachal Pradesh police, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based founder of a secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice, has threatened state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu of dire consequences.
In an audio message, Pannu has offered a reward money of 25 000 US Dollars for those who will provide information about foreign visits of CM Thakur, DGP Kundu, any other ministers of the state government and their family members.
In the audio, Pannu is also heard threatening the chief minister and Kundu for arresting a Punjab man and launching hunt for his aide for putting up Khalistan posters outside the main gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Complex and writing a slogan “Khalistan Zindbad” on its wall in Dharamsala.
“We have warned you against the arrest of men involved in the act but you did not do so. Now the war is on,” warns Pannu.
Claiming responsibility for the RPG attack at Punjab police's Intelligence wing in Mohali on May 9, Pannu released an audio message and said that Himachal Pradesh CM should ‘learn something from Mohali grenade attack that could have been at Shimla Police headquarter’. He further said the ‘Khalistani referendum’ will be held on June 6 and challenged the state government to stop it.
After ‘Khalistan’ flags surfaced in Dharamsala, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The police registered an FIR under sections 153-A, 153-B IPC, and Section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 in Dharamsala. In the FIR, section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has also been added.
The police said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has been made the main accused in the case.
The SIT constituted by Himachal Pradesh Police has cracked the case in which miscreants had put up Khalistan posters outside the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex. The police had identified two accused one of them is Harbir Singh, alias Raju, who is a tipper driver, from Morinda.
Led by Vimukt Ranjan, members of the SIT of the Himachal police conducted raids at Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda areas of Ropar district of Punjab to nab the accused. Harbir Singh, a suspect, was arrested from Morinda while his aide Pamma, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib, managed to escape.
Sandeep Garg, SSP Ropar said that they provided all possible help to Himachal Pradesh police for nabbing the suspects.