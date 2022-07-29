Silly Souls bar complaint: Goa Excise Commissioner adjourns hearing to August 22

Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad on Friday began hearing the complaint filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the illegally obtained liquor licence by ‘Silly Souls Café and Bar’ allegedly being run by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s family at Bhouta Vaddo in Assagao Village.

After hearing the Complainant Adv. Aires Rodrigues and Adv. Benny Nazareth representing the family of the liquor licence holder, the late Anthony DGama, the Excise Commissioner framed two issues for determination of facts. The first issue is whether the excise licence was obtained by submitting false and inadequate documents and by misrepresenting facts. The second issue was whether there were procedural irregularities on the part of the Excise officials.

Directing the licence holder to file their response to the two issues, the Excise Commissioner adjourned the further hearing to August 22. While late Anthony DGama’s son Dean was present for today’s hearing, Adv. Rodrigues drew the attention of the Excise Commissioner that the name of the other existing son Dale has been conveniently suppressed.