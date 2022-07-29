Silly Souls: Complainant claims to have known Smriti Irani and campaigned for BJP

"I have absolutely nothing personal against Smriti Irani. In fact, during the 2007 Goa Assembly elections at the invitation of late Manohar Parrikar was very privileged to address various BJP public meetings along with Smriti. At those meetings she unfailingly showered praises on me, saying that ‘I was a hope for a better Goa’…,” writes Aires Rodrigues, the lawyer who has complained of irregularities in ‘Silly Souls Café and Bar’, which he has alleged is owned by the family of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Union Minister has denied any involvement of her family with ‘Silly Souls’ and has sent legal notices to three Congress leaders who had repeated the allegation.

Following his complaint that the bar and restaurant did not have a proper licence, the Excise Commissioner of Goa directed both Rodrigues and Antony D’Gama, who was issued the bar licence, to appear before him on Friday, July 29. The hearing is expected to end the suspense over ownership and other irregularities alleged by Rodrigues. D’Gama, however, passed away in Mumbai in May last year.

Rodrigues, who in Panjim is known for filing PILs and RTI applications, also wrote on his Facebook wall, “I recollect Smriti and her suave hubby Zubin asking me then whether I knew of any good properties for sale in Goa, but told them that I was a lawyer and not a real estate broker.”