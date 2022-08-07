Smart Cities Mission: Discontent in Patna

The garbage collection vehicles have been introduced but people complain they are not segregating the garbage as mandated. The temporary garbage dump barely 500 metres from the state Assembly shows no sign of moving either.

The latest fad is to have a marine drive (Ganga Marine Drive) to replace earlier efforts to clean up the river bank and spruce up the Ghats. Money was spent like water to bring the river closer to the city and now money has again been spent to build a ‘Ganga pathway’ to prevent the river from coming closer.