Smart Cities Mission: Kanpur remains a mixed bag

Dr Raj Tilak, a physician, unhesitatingly offers Kanpur Smart City three marks out of 10. His grouses are many. The city is still struggling with mosquitoes, pigs and flies, he says, besides garbage being burnt in the open.

Metro Rail and electric buses, residents however agree, have provided some welcome relief. Rome was not built in a day, says Sanjay Swarnakar, who teaches English in the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University and gives Kanpur smart city six marks out of 10.

Others concede that 50 electric buses have made commuting easier but point to the high number of road accidents. Social activist Gyan Tiwary cribs that the Metro Rail has benefitted barely two-three percent of the population.