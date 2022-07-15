So-called strong PM has made rupee weakest in history, but Modi govt still in denial: Congress

The Congress tore into the Modi govt on Friday for its flawed economic policies which it said had led to a situation where the value of the Indian rupee has fallen to 80 against the US dollar mark, with a spokesperson recalling that before assuming the PM’s position in 2014, Narendra Modi was habitual of mocking the UPA govt on this very issue.

“For the first time ever, thanks to Modiji’s economic mismanagement and failure to control the ruined Indian economy, Indian rupee has crossed 80 against the US dollar mark. This is the same rupee that Modi himself used to claim to be associated with the Prime Minister's prestige. But today the lurking suspicion aroused by the free fall of the rupee is whether Mr Modi is preparing to hit a century with our currency too just like he has done with petrol,” Supriya Shrinate said in a press conference held in New Delhi

She recalled a few statements made by Modi before 2014:

‘The currency of a country falls where the govt is immoral and corrupt.’

‘I sometimes wonder there is a race between the Central govt and the falling rupee. Who will stoop lower?’

‘The prestige of the PM is attached to the falling rupee. The lower it falls, the more credibility and dignity of the prime minister is eroded.’

“These are not our words. These are the colossal jumalas of BJP’s PM candidate, Narendra Modi, pre-2014. I wonder what he has to say on his own statements today,” she said.

“Before 2014, Mr Modi falsely claimed that a ‘strong PM’ is necessary for the strengthening of the rupee, but he has proven to be most toxic and harmful for the currency. This so-called strong PM made the rupee weakest in history. Rupee has depreciated more than 7% in the last 6 months. But for how long will the Prime Minister keep hiding behind excuses like Corona, Russia and Ukraine? Because this is the same rupee whose value was only 58 against 1 dollar in 2014 and in the last 8 years it first breached the age of retirement, then went to Marg Darshak Mandal and has now crossed 80 – a fall of 22 rupees against 1 dollar in 8 years! Mr Modi think about your eroding dignity and credibility - your words, not ours!” Shrinate said.