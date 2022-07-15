Rupee at life-time low to hit imports, overseas education, travel

The basket of Indian imports includes crude oil, coal, plastic material, chemicals, electronic goods, vegetable oil, fertiliser, machinery, gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, and iron and steel.



Here is how a depreciating rupee is likely to impact spending:



Imports: Importers need to buy US dollars to pay for imported items. With the dip in the rupee, importing items will get more expensive. Not just oil but electronic items, such as mobile phones, some cars and appliances, are likely to get expensive.



Foreign education: The rupee losing value against the US dollar would mean foreign education just became more expensive. Not just having to shell out more rupees for every dollar that the foreign institutions charge as fees, education loans too have become costlier following the interest rate hikes by the RBI.



Foreign travel: With the COVID-19 cases declining, there has been revenge travel for work and leisure. But, these have now just become more expensive.



Remittances: However, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who send money back home will end up sending more in the rupee value.



As per the latest data, the country's imports expanded by 57.55 per cent to USD 66.31 billion in June compared to the year-ago month.



The merchandise trade deficit in June 2022 was estimated at USD 26.18 billion against USD 9.60 billion in June 2021, which is an increase of 172.72 per cent.



Crude oil imports in June almost doubled to USD 21.3 billion. Coal and coke imports more than doubled to USD 6.76 billion in the month against USD 1.88 billion in June 2021.

It is widely expected that the Reserve Bank may go in for a third consecutive hike in the key interest rate as retail inflation continues to rule above 7 per cent, higher than its comfort level of 6 per cent.