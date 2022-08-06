South Korea re-opens for Indian travelers after a two year impasse
Korea Tourism Organization India has announced the re-opening of South Korea to Indian travelers after a two year impasse
Korea Tourism Organization India has announced the re-opening of South Korea to Indian travelers after a two year impasse. A host of recently announced significant initiatives by Korea Tourism Organization India will enable more tourists from India to access South Korea’s business leisure activities, luxury market as well as learning experiences. “We are elated to welcome travelers from India to South Korea again. In the past two years, we adopted a progressive approach towards re-opening tourism. We have further elevated traveler experience with immersive experiential centres, re-imagined tourism offerings and look forward to hosting our Indian visitors,” rejoiced Young-Geul Choi, Director of Korea Tourism Organization India.
The pandemic has largely impacted the travel industry and the going has been tough. “It was important to have a positive outlook and be ready for re-opening, which had to happen eventually. Keeping that in mind, we engaged in a number of online activities to stay connected to our travel partners, including hosting a virtual expo and a Korea specialist programme (Korea Premium Travel Consultant), as well as multiple webinars and online discussions,” recollected Choi. He added, “We also carried out multiple influencer activities and hosted several online interactive sessions, including contests and virtual tours of Korea to engage with fans of Korean culture.”
Korea Tourism Organization India is fully committed to the recovery of the sector. “We are collaborating closely with the Tourism Associations, Online Travel Agents, Travel Agencies, and Corporates to revive tourism now that travel to Korea has restarted. Although the growth pace will be slower than the pre-pandemic times, but we are positive that pre-pandemic levels will be reached by 2023,” asserted Choi who was also joined by Elizabeth Samuel, Deputy Regional Head - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India (North & East), Israel, Nepal & Palestine, VFS Global, Tejpreet Singh, Sales & Marketing Manager, Korean Air, and Niketan Sharma, Sales Manager, Asiana Airlines on the occasion.
With more than 130 unique activities and experiences, South Korea offers something for everyone. While Jeju Island and Gyeongju are tourist favourites for their scenic beauty and traditional charms, metro cities such as Seoul, Busan and Incheon are ideal for business leisure trips. For luxury travelers, the organization is planning twin-city roadshows in the month of August with the participation of DMCs from Korea. The roadshows will offer a glimpse of the country’s rich culture, unique venues and culinary offerings. Considering the rising popularity of Hallyu or the Korean wave in India, Hallyu themed filming locations and experience centres are also being developed. The reopening of borders will give fans of K-Pop and K-Drama a chance to experience the culture of the country they have grown to love.
For much of the pandemic, South Korea has been one of the success stories. “We understand that travelers have new requirements and expectations in terms of safety, hygiene, unique experiences and contact-less travel. Korea Travel Organization has compiled a list of 125 safe travels destinations for travelers to enjoy a worry-free trip in light of the pandemic. The list consists of attractions recommended by regional travel authorities and reviewed by safety professionals and travel experts. We are working with our travel partners to make tour packages based on this list,” summed up Choi.
