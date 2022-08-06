South Korea re-opens for Indian travelers after a two year impasse

The pandemic has largely impacted the travel industry and the going has been tough. “It was important to have a positive outlook and be ready for re-opening, which had to happen eventually. Keeping that in mind, we engaged in a number of online activities to stay connected to our travel partners, including hosting a virtual expo and a Korea specialist programme (Korea Premium Travel Consultant), as well as multiple webinars and online discussions,” recollected Choi. He added, “We also carried out multiple influencer activities and hosted several online interactive sessions, including contests and virtual tours of Korea to engage with fans of Korean culture.”

Korea Tourism Organization India is fully committed to the recovery of the sector. “We are collaborating closely with the Tourism Associations, Online Travel Agents, Travel Agencies, and Corporates to revive tourism now that travel to Korea has restarted. Although the growth pace will be slower than the pre-pandemic times, but we are positive that pre-pandemic levels will be reached by 2023,” asserted Choi who was also joined by Elizabeth Samuel, Deputy Regional Head - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India (North & East), Israel, Nepal & Palestine, VFS Global, Tejpreet Singh, Sales & Marketing Manager, Korean Air, and Niketan Sharma, Sales Manager, Asiana Airlines on the occasion.