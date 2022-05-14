Soz urges J&K LG to extend govt help to ailing J&K National Panthers Party president Bhim Singh
Former Union minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has written to J&K LG Manoj Sinha pointing out that Bhim Singh had always served the cause of the nation and the region
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz has urged J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to extend all possible government support to founder president of J&K National Panthers Party Bhim Singh, who is reportedly ailing.
“In a communication to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha today, I urged the administration to take full care about the health of Prof Bhim Singh, a prominent public figure and founder president of J&K Panthers Party. I explained in the letter that it had come to my notice that Bhim Singh was ailing at Jammu and he needed proper care,” Soz said in a press statement issued on Saturday.
“I explained further to the Lt. Governor that some informed persons have said that Prof. Bhim Singh might need financial support also. I invited the attention of the Hon’ble Lt. Governor to the fact that Bhim Singh’s close relative Anita Thakur is attending to him and latest information could be obtained from her,” Soz said.
“I also apprised the Lt. Governor that Bhim Singh had always served the cause of the nation and the state and needed full support of the government for his well-being,” he added.
It may be recalled that In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Elections, Panthers Party under his leadership won all seats in Udhampur district, and formed part of the coalition government. In 2015, Bhim Singh's book ‘Unbelievable - Delhi to Islamabad’ was released by the then Vice-President Hamid Ansari, which chronicled his efforts as a Supreme Court advocate, gaining the release of over 700 falsely accused prisoners, from Indian and Pakistani jails.
He has travelled widely the world over, and the second volume of his book documenting these travels, ‘Peace Mission: Around the World on Motorcycle’, was released by Dr Karan Singh, the erstwhile crown prince of Jammu and Kashmir.
Bhim Singh was elected member of the J&K Assembly (1977–87) from Chenani-Ghordi (Udhampur), and was nominated by successive Prime Ministers of India as member of the National Integration Council (1991-2016).
