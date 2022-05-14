Soz urges J&K LG to extend govt help to ailing J&K National Panthers Party president Bhim Singh

“I explained further to the Lt. Governor that some informed persons have said that Prof. Bhim Singh might need financial support also. I invited the attention of the Hon’ble Lt. Governor to the fact that Bhim Singh’s close relative Anita Thakur is attending to him and latest information could be obtained from her,” Soz said.

“I also apprised the Lt. Governor that Bhim Singh had always served the cause of the nation and the state and needed full support of the government for his well-being,” he added.

It may be recalled that In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Elections, Panthers Party under his leadership won all seats in Udhampur district, and formed part of the coalition government. In 2015, Bhim Singh's book ‘Unbelievable - Delhi to Islamabad’ was released by the then Vice-President Hamid Ansari, which chronicled his efforts as a Supreme Court advocate, gaining the release of over 700 falsely accused prisoners, from Indian and Pakistani jails.