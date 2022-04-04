'Space shrinking but not closed for Muslims down south'

Angry over Muslim traders downing shutters on March 17 to protest against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab (headscarf) conflict, managing committee of the Hosa Mariguda temple in Kapu of Dakshina Kannada district wanted that stalls owned by Muslims be barred from participating in theauction organised for Suggi Mari puja held on March 22 and 23. The same demand was madeat many such temple fairs which were being held after two years due to the pandemic in Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and other districts.

*On March 24, RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa on the floor of the legislative assembly said, “Some day in the future Muslims and Christiansin the country will associate with the RSS.”

*In January 2020, BJP MLA G Somashekar Reddy, representing Ballari City, had cautioned Muslims participating in Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests of dire consequences. ``We Hindus are 80% in India and if the 17% Muslim population damages our property, we just cannotstand by and watch,” Reddysaid. He suggested minorities need to adapt to Indian culture, if they wanted to live in India.

Such threats are in contrast to the assurance held out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who after winning a historic mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had reached out to the minorities. In his speech on May 25, after being elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance, Modi said hewanted the newly-elected MPs to ``remove the imaginary fear from theminds of minorities,” for which he had received appreciation fromeminent Muslim groups.

However, the “imaginary fear” seems to have got translated into areality with reportsofhate speeches against the Muslims, call for genocide ata religious conclave in Haridwar, moral policingby right winggroups, the hijab row, polarisation of votes in the recent Assembly electionswith the latestbeing a movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ used as a propagandafor pitting Kashmiri Pandits against Muslims. “The silence of the political leadershipover allthesehasmadethe Muslims to wonder whether they have been reduced to second class citizens with no space andidentityin theabsence ofsupport from their community leaders,” a political observer said.