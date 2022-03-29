Gulmaki elected as Odisha's first Muslim woman chairperson in urban polls

Meet 31-year-old Gulmaki Dalwazi Habib, a Business Administration graduate, who was elected as the first Muslim woman chairperson of Bhadrak Municipality.

Of the 108 civic body election results declared on Saturday, only Gulmaki was elected as the chairperson from the Muslim community.

Independent candidate Gulmaki was elected as the chairperson defeating Sasmita Mishra of the BJD by 3,256 votes.

Gulmaki, who is a newcomer to politics despite her husband having been a BJD leader, filed her nomination papers for the post after being encouraged by the local people.

"Initially, I was scared...but gradually people from all communities came forward to support me as they have trust on an educated woman like me," Gulmaki said.