Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena had written to the Speaker, urging him to appoint Shewale as their leader in the Lower House, expressing no confidence in the incumbent Vinayak Raut.

Hindustan Times reported according to a senior official, the Speaker "looked at petitions by various MPs and went by legal precedent" (Birla followed the Delhi HC's precedent from the Chirag Paswan case, reported HT).

Bhavana Gawali retained her official status as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with the 12 of the 19 Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena by his side, named Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.