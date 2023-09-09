Speculation grows over Xi Jinping's G20 absence

This weekend is being billed as India's moment, when leaders from the world's top 20 economies travel to Delhi for the G20 summit. But one major leader will be conspicuously absent: China's Xi Jinping.

He canceled his participation without giving a reason, allowing speculation to fill the silence. One explanation might be events closer to home. China expert Abigaël Vasselier thinks it is plausible that Xi may have canceled his G20 participation for domestic political reasons.

The head of the team for China's foreign policy at the Berlin-based China think tank Merics points to reports about the traditional summer meeting of influential party members in the seaside resort of Beidaihe, where Xi Jinping has had to face sharp criticism from powerful old cadres about the political, economic and social conditions in the country. "Probably the domestic reasons pushing him to stay in China are the most important reason," she said.