Why Xi Jinping is sitting out the G20 Summit in New Delhi

In what is seen as an extension of China’s demonstrative belligerence against India, Chinese president Xi Jinping has decided against attending the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.

Xi’s absence will almost certainly undermine India’s aspirations for global leadership that it sought to claim from its stewardship of the pre-eminent coalition that comprises 19 countries, including the US and some of its Western allies, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea, plus the European Union. (India will be handing over the rotational yearly presidency to Brazil for 2024.)

China will instead be represented by Premier Li Qiang, when just days earlier US president Joe Biden had expressed hope of meeting Xi in New Delhi, a meeting which — according to some US officials — will be more likely at the Asia–Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco in November.