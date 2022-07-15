Sri Lanka events a warning to authoritarian regimes flourishing on ethno-nationalism and communal polarisation

People’s power was on display in a spectacular fashion in Sri Lanka on July 9 when tens of thousands of people stormed the Presidential Palace, the President’s Secretariat and the official residence of the prime minister and took them over, sweeping aside the police and soldiers guarding them.

Men and women from all over the country, numbering at least two million, came into Colombo determined to end the authoritarian-corrupt rule of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Rajapaksa clan.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after being spirited away from the Presidential Palace to a military base, announced that he would resign from the presidentship on July 13. On that day, in the early hours, Gotabaya fled the country in a military plane to the Maldives, thus ending one part of the people’s uprising against the hated Rajapaksa clan.

However, while leaving the country, Gotabaya appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting president. This was a last desperate manoeuvre to keep some line of control over the State.

Ranil Wickremesinghe had promised to resign as soon as an all-party government was put in place. This was obviously a delaying tactic to remain as prime minister till Gotabaya resigned, as the constitution provides for the prime minister to become the acting president in the absence of the president.

Wickremesinghe assuming the acting presidentship has enraged the people who see him as equally culpable as Rajapaksa for the mess the country is in. After all, Wickremesinghe, who is the sole representative of his party, the UNP, in Parliament was chosen by Gotabaya to head the cabinet after his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign on May 9.