Sri Lankan Navy apprehends four Indian fishermen

Four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday for alleged maritime boundary violation, a fisheries official in Rameswaram said.
They were picked up near Katchatheevu in the early hours. One boat was also seized by the Lankan navy, the official added.
The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions since February this year.
