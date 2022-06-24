Sri Lankans continue protesting against Adani being favoured by PM Modi and Rajapakse

The Indian government’s decision to nominate private companies to undertake projects in foreign countries has opened Indian foreign policy to the kind of negative scrutiny it has never encountered before.

Most recently it has happened in Sri Lanka, leading to public protests. Adani Enterprises has faced widespread protests in Australia, too, including in November 2020, when members of the #StopAdani movement gathered outside the Sydney Cricket Ground during a one-day international between Australia and India to protest against the company’s role in the Carmichael coal mining project in Queensland.

Controversy also surrounded the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to remove the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and nominate Anil Ambani’s company to be the offsets partner in the government-to-government defence hardware purchase agreement with France, in 2016, to procure Rafale aircrafts.

Relations between India and Sri Lanka were severely strained last year when, in February 2021, the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government cancelled an MoU with India and Japan for Colombo’s East Coast Terminal project, clearing it instead for a Chinese company. Adani enterprises was the frontrunner for that project until suddenly, ECT and several other projects involving India were called off for reported “logistical issues and bureaucratic reasons”.

Reports indicate that widespread protests by the Colombo port authority workers and even by influential Buddhist monks at the way in which a private Indian company had been chosen for a strategic Sri Lankan national asset without following due procedure of a bidding process, forced the government to cancel the deal.