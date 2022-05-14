State of economy worrisome; a re-set of economic policies may be necessary, says Chidambaram

Underscoring that the current state of the economy is worrisome and a cause of extreme concern, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said that after 30 years of liberalisation in 1991, it is felt that taking into account global and domestic developments, it may be necessary to contemplate a re-set of the economic policies.

Clarifying that he wasn’t talking about a rethink of the liberalisation ushered in by former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and the then finance minister Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram asserted that the re-set of economic policies must also address the questions of rising inequalities; extreme poverty among the bottom 10% of the population. India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index 2021 is 101 out of 116 countries and there is evidence of widespread nutritional deficiency among women and children.

Chidambaram said a slower rate of growth has been the "hallmark" of the present government in the last eight years, and the post-pandemic recovery has been "indifferent and halting". He added that the consequences of the poorly-drafted and unfairly-implemented GST laws implemented by the Modi government in 2017 are visible to everyone.

Inflation has risen to unacceptable levels, and threatens to rise further. WPI (Wholesale Price Index) inflation is at 14.55% and CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation is at 7.79%. “The government is actually fueling the rise of inflation by its wrong policies, especially through high taxes on petrol and diesel, high administered prices and high GST tax rates,” asserted Chidambaram.

The country reaped enormous benefits in terms of wealth creation, new businesses and new entrepreneurs, a huge middle class, millions of jobs, exports and lifting 27 crore people out of poverty during a 10-year period of UPA rule, pointed out Chidambaram, who heads the panel on economy at the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan.