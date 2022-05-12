Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha': Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday hit back at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, saying he has no authority to draw any "arbitrary Lakshman Rekha".

As the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross their "boundary".