Stunned by media baron Subhash Chandra's defeat, BJP in Rajasthan looking for leadership change

“ We were not informed beforehand about the party’s interest in Subhash Chandra. He was a surprise, last minute candidate parachuted here and his candidature was not favoured by the party here. The party voted for Subhash Chandra using its 30 additional votes because of the whip issued. But the party could have fielded somebody from the state. But after supporting the candidature of Subhash Chandra as Independent, the party failed to muster the support of the Independents. This was the failure of the senior leadership of the party and they should be squarely blamed for the defeat of the second candidate. The Congress with better planning and coordination outclassed the BJP” said a senior leader of the BJP. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the infighting in the BJP resulted in Congress winning the three seats. He said the BJP’s leadership failed miserably in reading the minds of the Independents who were united in favour of the Congress and that caused the defeat of the BJP-supported Subhash Chandra. Pilot said BJP initiated horse-trading, knowing it well that its does not have the numbers, yet it supported Subhash Chandra. There is a recod that barring once when Rajendra Modi was elected as an Independent with the support of the BJP in the 90’s all other BJP supported Independents lost. “BJP has learned a lesson with the Rajya sabha defeat. Now we are going to retain the power by defeating BJP in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha election. The people are happy with the Congress rule in the state and the people want us to be back in power again” said Pilot. It is likely that the BJP would affect a change in the party’s state organisation. It is likely that Om Mathur, a senior party leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha would be asked to lead the party in Rajasthan. Mathur a two-time Rajya Sabha member was not given a third term by the party as the party is keen that he should reorganise the BJP organisational set up in the state.