Supreme Court comes down heavily on Nupur Sharma: Here’s what the top court said
While hearing Nupur Sharma’s plea to transfer all the FIRs that have been lodged against her in different states to Delhi, the Supreme Court slammed Sharma for being "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country." Here's what the apex court said:
Nupur Sharma has "threatened the security of the nation, she and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire”.
Nupur Sharma “should go on TV and apologise to the whole country”.
The top court asked, “What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?”
“Nupur Sharma has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”
“She is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head.”
As per news agency ANI, when Nupur Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that she is joining the investigation and not running away, Supreme Court tersely remarked, "there must be a red carpet for you there.”
The court refused to grant her relief, following which Sharma withdrew her plea.
Published: 01 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM