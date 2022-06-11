Surging food costs in South Asia pose mammoth challenge to poverty alleviation and food security

Surging food costs in South Asia, a region populated by more than one-third of the global poor and where one-fifth of calories come from wheat products, pose significant challenges to poverty alleviation and food security.

The World Bank’s projection of downside risks to the economic outlook of the region presents an even more alarming situation which includes adverse geopolitical developments, the possibility of even-higher inflation, tighter financing conditions, the re-emergence of stress in the financial sector, and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. All in an environment of high debt levels and worsening current account positions of the countries.

While projecting the economy of the region to slow from 7.6 percent in 2021 to 6.8 percent in 2022 — 0.8 percentage points below previous projections, the World Bank has noted that South Asia has endured significant adverse spillovers from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, risks remains with worsened external environment, soaring energy and agricultural prices, slowing global growth, and rising financing costs. Afghanistan is already facing a humanitarian crisis, and Sri Lanka is facing dual balance of payments and sovereign debt crises.

The war has dampened the economic recovery in South Asia and amplified pre-existing vulnerabilities. Though it had a small direct impact on the region as trade and financial exposure to the warring countries is limited, the indirect impact has been significant, mainly through much higher commodity prices, tighter financial conditions, and weaker external demand, the June 2022 ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report of the World Bank has pointed out.

The flagship report has also warned of the rising commodity prices worsening the term of trade and increasing trade deficits. Financial conditions have tightened. Global risk aversion among countries has increased leading to capital outflows, depreciating currencies, falling equity prices, and rising bond yields.

Foreign exchange reserves have been under pressure and are dwindling in some economies causing import restriction especially in Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. External demand growth is also slowing.

In Sri Lanka, with international reserves down to one-fourth of their pre-pandemic level, the government abandoned its exchange rate peg in early March, leading to a close to 80 percent depreciation against the U.S. dollar. Policy rates have been raised by 7 percentage points in response.

In India, rising inflationary pressures led to an unscheduled policy rate hike in May. In Pakistan, the central bank has raised rates by 4 percentage points since April.