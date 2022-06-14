Surjewala attacks BJP-led Centre on using central agencies for its “political vendetta”

He claimed that the ED had launched this baseless “witch-hunt” against Rahul because he questioned the Modi govt on the “ Chinese encroachment, rising inflation, handling of the pandemic, the migrant workers' plight during lockdowns, farmers' protests and communal unrest being fanned by the BJP”, reported NDTV. He further claimed that the BJP was attacking the opposition by spreading lies about it through Godi media and “WhatsApp university”.

Surjewala said the BJP does not have an answer to Rahul’s questions, which is why it keeps hounding him through central agencies. But, the senior Congress leader added, it is because of Rahul’s “constant pressure” that the farm laws were repealed and Covid vaccines were made free. He stated that it is Rahul who stood by the migrant labourers, and it is only Rahul who has the courage to speak against BJP’s communal politics. On the other hand, Modi acts as the “agent of friendly industrialists”, said Surjewala, referring to the Rafale row and Modi telling Sri Lanka to give power project contracts to Adani.