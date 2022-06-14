Surjewala attacks BJP-led Centre on using central agencies for its “political vendetta”
Surjewala stated that the Centre had been using ED as its own “election management department”, and accused it of lodging “over 5,000 cases to intimidate political adversaries”
Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on the second day of Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Understand the chronology -- the BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi because he raises the voice of the people.”
According to NDTV, Surjewala stated that the Centre had been using ED as its own “election management department”, and accused it of lodging “over 5,000 cases to intimidate political adversaries”.
He claimed that the ED had launched this baseless “witch-hunt” against Rahul because he questioned the Modi govt on the “ Chinese encroachment, rising inflation, handling of the pandemic, the migrant workers' plight during lockdowns, farmers' protests and communal unrest being fanned by the BJP”, reported NDTV. He further claimed that the BJP was attacking the opposition by spreading lies about it through Godi media and “WhatsApp university”.
Surjewala said the BJP does not have an answer to Rahul’s questions, which is why it keeps hounding him through central agencies. But, the senior Congress leader added, it is because of Rahul’s “constant pressure” that the farm laws were repealed and Covid vaccines were made free. He stated that it is Rahul who stood by the migrant labourers, and it is only Rahul who has the courage to speak against BJP’s communal politics. On the other hand, Modi acts as the “agent of friendly industrialists”, said Surjewala, referring to the Rafale row and Modi telling Sri Lanka to give power project contracts to Adani.
NDTV quoted Surjewala as saying, “Rahul Gandhi looks the government in its eyes and raises questions...This attack is on the jobless, poor, youth and all other vulnerable sections of the society, and not just on Mr. Gandhi and Congress.”
Surjewala also questioned why it was the case that the ED or CBI does not summon those who have moved to the BJP, even when they have cases pending against them, like Himanta Biswa Sarma, BS Yeddyurappa, Narayan Rane, Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, etc.
