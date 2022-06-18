'Suzhal—The Vortex': Whirlwind thriller that succeeds by deception

Suzhal scores high with its writing. Like a solid, old-school thriller it keeps the plot above all, with the characters also serving the spine of suspense while being independent entities unto themselves. In fact, the script is cleverer than Kathir and other characters within the film and the viewers who are looking into their world from outside. Even as it makes everyone exercise their grey cells, it is always one step ahead in that it gives all of us only a limited perspective on things and gradually lifts the veil, clue by clue. Like the quintessential peeling of the onion. There is a twist at every step, a cliffhanger at the end of each episode to keep one guessing and riveted and leading steadily on to the truth. There are also as many red herrings that divert the collective attention away from reality. Suzhal succeeds by deception.

The additional weighty layer here is of the mythology of Mayana Kollai festival of goddess Angalamman. The eight episodes are spread over the nine-day festival in the small town complete with the deities, processions, dances, rituals, colours, fairs, songs, and sacrifices. The celebration of the “pillaging of the graveyard” doesn’t just help in compellingly evoking the social and cultural fabric of the place but also provides a primordial counterpoint to a contemporary crime that goes all the way into the digital space and appears to have roots in the social media. It segues in with the ideas of gender, sexuality, how we gaze at and profile people and judge them. Most of all, the playground of faith along with that of the family and the factory eventually leads on to the crucial issue of oppression, the shameful cruelty and appalling ubiquity and multifariousness of it.