Take a journey into the chaotic but fascinating world of Gen-Z with Mannsafar!

Close on the heels of Friendship Day, Vaidehi Somani joins hands with the students from the Academy of the Arts at Salaam Bombay Foundation to present her first on-stage experimental pop-up dance production ‘Mannsafar.’ This eloquently designed performance will bring together dance and theatre in support of Arts Education for underprivileged adolescents from the urban slums of Mumbai. The show will take place at the iconic Royal Opera House on August 4, 2022, from 7 p.m. onwards.

A student of Sherborne Girls' School (UK), 15-year-old, Vaidehi has always had a passion for dance and theatre. During her summer vacations in India, she would accompany her elder sister Mrinalini, who conceptualised and helmed the Foundation’s charity concert ‘WE’, and perform alongside the students from the Academy of Arts. Though coming from different worlds, they formed a bond through their collective love and passion for the arts.

Excited to work with the Salaam Bombay Foundation students yet again, Vaidehi says, “Art in itself is fluid but one requires self-discipline to become a good artist. Sometimes I feel people think living a structured and disciplined life is limiting but I think it's liberating. In school you are forced to follow rules but while following your passion you must discipline your own self. When I dance, I know to be a good dancer I must train my mind and body to perform. It requires rigorous training from a young age and self-discipline but it's also liberating because it is my choice to follow my passion.