"Take care of my papa": Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Yadav makes emotional appeal
The 74-year-old former Bihar CM underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapur, set to return to India on February 11
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Yadav, who donated one of her kidneys to her father, tweeted a photo of them together along with an emotional message announcing Yadav's return to India on Saturday.
The RJD chief is traveling back to India on Saturday after undergoing a successful kidney transplant surgery at a Singapore hospital on December 5 last year.
Appealing to his followers and supporters in India to take care of him, Rohini tweeted: "I have an important announcement to make. This important thing is about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you guys will take care of father."
Sharing a video of Yadav at Singapore airport on his way back home, Rohini tweeted: "I humbly request all of you to not let the appeal of a daughter go in vain, kindly take care of my father's health."
In a series of tweets, Rohini appealed to the public to exercise caution while meeting the politician.
"Your love for Papa is limitless. From my side, I want to say this to all of you that whenever you meet my father after reaching India, be careful while meeting him. Wear a mask when you meet him and help us take care of his health," she tweeted, adding that, "Doctors have said that even if you want to meet someone, everyone has to wear a mask. Papa should also wear a mask when he meets someone. Doctors have advised this."
The 74-year old former Chief Minister of Bihar has been ailing for several years. Once tipped as a potential Prime Minister, his political fortunes suffered when the fodder-scam surfaced in 1996. Along with several IAS officers and another former chief minister late Dr Jagannath Mishra, he was charge sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and convicted by the court.
Rohini's donation and her emotional appeals since before the surgery has attracted praise and prayers for the family. Even Yadav's worst critics have lauded Rohini's selflessness.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh tweeted: "Let all daughters be like Rohini. I'm proud of you...you have set an example for future generations"
