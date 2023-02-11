"Take care of my papa": Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Yadav makes emotional appeal

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Yadav, who donated one of her kidneys to her father, tweeted a photo of them together along with an emotional message announcing Yadav's return to India on Saturday.

The RJD chief is traveling back to India on Saturday after undergoing a successful kidney transplant surgery at a Singapore hospital on December 5 last year.

Appealing to his followers and supporters in India to take care of him, Rohini tweeted: "I have an important announcement to make. This important thing is about the health of our respected leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on 11th February. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you guys will take care of father."