Tamil writer Perumal Murugan makes it to International Booker longlist 2023

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan has been selected for the International Booker prize longlist for 2023, the Booker Prize Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Murugan makes it to the prestigious list with his 2016 book “Pyre”, translated from the Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan. “Pyre” tells the tale of an inter-caste couple who elope, setting in motion a story of terrifying foreboding.

The 56-year-old is the first Tamil writer to make it to the longlist of 13 works. Last year, Hindi writer Geetanjali Shree became the first Indian writer to win the award, which celebrates translated works, for her book “Tomb of Sand”.

The prize jury termed Murugan a “great anatomist of power and, in particular, of the deep, deforming rot of caste hatred and violence”.

Murugan, who is based in Salem in Tamil Nadu, described “Pyre” as a very important book of his.