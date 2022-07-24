Tarun Majumdar: Last of the famous four

Tarun Majumdar, who passed away last week, was an auteur who had a distinct style of storytelling. With works spanning across five decades, he was a popular film director in Bengal.

Majumdar started by collaborating with a group called ‘Yatrik’ (pronounced ‘Jatrik’ in Bangla) with his partners Sachin and Dilip Mukherjee. Kancher Swarga (The Glass Heaven, 1962) won him his first National Award. Like Yash Chopra, Majumdar was deeply moved by the Partition and their films were imbued with realism and social consciousness, delving into lives looking for hope. Both in their later years turned to making romantic films.

Palatak (The Absconder, 1963) was his first vendure as an independent director though. An out of the box story of driftwood, Palatak was produced by V. Shantaram. This was a time of fluidity in the film industry with writers and directors working for both Hindi and regional films.