Teachers told to serve Kanwariyas in Lakhimpur after Yogi asks officials to show 'sewa bhav' to Kanwar Yatra

On Monday, all the schools around Gola in Lakhimpur Kheri were closed and teachers were asked to serve the Kanwariyas. By evening a list was prepared as to how many teachers had served the Kanwariyas. As the news spread, the teachers’ association raised voice against the decision of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Lakhimpur to give additional work to teachers.

The BSA, Laxmi Kant Pandey, in his order, had said that during the Sawan month, government schools will remain closed on every Monday but the teachers of these schools will serve the people who are out on the Kanwar Yatra.

The order specifically assigned duties to 81 teachers. The order also specified that it is mandatory for the teachers to participate in the yatra. The order ends with a warning that teachers violating this order would be punished. He cites Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives where he has asked the officials to show `sewa bhav’ towards the Kanwariyas. Following this, flower petals are being showered on Kanwariyas during the Yatra.

As hue and cry was raised, the BSA clarified that it is not mandatory for the teachers to serve Kanwariyas. “Those teachers who want to serve the Kanwariyas can go and join the camps set up by the administration at different points across the Yatra route,” Pandey told this reporter on Tuesday morning.