Schools in 2 UP districts closed in view of Kanwariya rush

The rush will also lead to traffic problems and difficulty in commuting.



As many as 82 teachers from government primary schools that will remain closed on all four Mondays, have been asked to serve as volunteers and aid kanwariyas present at the famous Shiva temple in Gola Gokaranath from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the order said.



"Schools lying in the vicinity of 3 kilometres from the temple are closed due to excess rush of devotees. The decision is taken by the local administration to avoid any mishap. Barricading is done to manage mammoth crowd. Even inter colleges in Gola area are closed," Pandey said.