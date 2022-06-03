Teenager gang-raped in Mercedes car by schoolboys from ‘politically influential’ families in Hyderabad: Report
The accused allegedly picked up the 17-year-old girl at a pub and gang-raped her after parking the Mercedes car at Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad, last Saturday
A group of boys belonging to "politically influential" families, including the son of an MLA, allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in a Mercedes car in Hyderabad last Saturday, NDTV reported.
The accused are Class 11 and 12 students who were befriended by the victim at a pub, it quoted the police as saying. The MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he may not have been involved in the gang-rape.
On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub with a friend, who left early. The teen reportedly befriended a boy and left the club with him and his friends who allegedly promised to drop her home.
The group went to a pastry shop before the assault, according to the police.
The five boys allegedly parked the car at Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in the city, and took turns raping the girl while the others stood guard outside the car.
The MLA's son whose name has emerged in the case reportedly got off the car before the assault and ran away.
Later, when the girl's father noticed injuries to her neck and asked her about them, she reportedly told him some boys had attacked her after a party at the pub, the report said.
The police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty" based on the girl's father's complaint. Later, when she gave a detailed statement, a rape case was filed.
"Her father approached us. According to whatever he told us we filed a case of outraging modesty and under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). He was not sure what happened, the girl was not in a position to reveal anything," a police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.
When the girl was sent to women officers, she revealed the true extent of what had happened.
"She could not reveal identity of the accused. She only had one name. Based on footage and technical evidence, we are looking for the suspects," the officer said.
The girl's father said in his complaint: "At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then, my daughter has been in deep shock and has been unable to disclose what happened exactly," read the complaint.
The police are also investigating how the club gave access to minors.
