Teenager gang-raped in Mercedes car by schoolboys from ‘politically influential’ families in Hyderabad: Report

A group of boys belonging to "politically influential" families, including the son of an MLA, allegedly gang-raped a 17-year-old girl in a Mercedes car in Hyderabad last Saturday, NDTV reported.

The accused are Class 11 and 12 students who were befriended by the victim at a pub, it quoted the police as saying. The MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he may not have been involved in the gang-rape.

On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub with a friend, who left early. The teen reportedly befriended a boy and left the club with him and his friends who allegedly promised to drop her home.

The group went to a pastry shop before the assault, according to the police.