Thar Review: Desert Safari

The Indian desert “Western” comes layered with a shade of film noir, what with the middle-aged cop Singh given to existential stirrings and crises of a typical noir gumshoe. What have been his achievements? Why has a promotion been so elusive for him? What is it like being an inspector forever? Has his humdrum life been worth it? It’s this element that’s the most compelling part of the film with Anil Kapoor expressing the inner workings of his character’s mind persuasively and empathetically. Only one wishes there was more of it, and a deeper exploration of his relationship with his wife and son, who remain confined to the background.

His buddy-cop ties with Bhure (Satish Kaushik) are as interesting but leave one asking for much more. In fact, it’s this uneasy sense of incompleteness that plagues the film the most—characters, relationships, situations left half done, half formed, half baked, half realized. Right down to a mere token engagement with the issue of caste divides—Bhure talking about how, if he would have opted to be a chef in life, he would have been disregarded entirely by people despite dishing out fabulous laal maans and that the police uniform hides his caste very well; the reason why he joined the force than following his passion for cooking.

Parallel to this is the track of a quiet, impassive young man from the city, Siddharth (Harshvardhan Kapoor) traipsing through the desert. He is in the business of antiques and wants some of his precious goods amassed from the area to be transported home for which he enlists a local guy Panna (Jitendra Joshi) and his cronies, even as Panna’s supposedly infertile, unsatisfied, and unhappy wife (Fatima Sana Sheikh) seems to have an eye for him. Meanwhile, Panna’s friend Suva’s badly mauled corpse is found hanging from a tree. Who is the killer? Why did he kill Suva with such beastliness? Singh gets another case to solve, and life turns the kind of exciting that it had never ever been earlier.