The Abortion Question and why confusion reigns

The Supreme Court on July 21 allowed an unmarried woman to terminate her 24-week pregnancy, after the Delhi High Court had refused her permission.

Both the rulings have caused a furore and revived the debate on abortion rights in India. Uncannily, this is playing out here hot on the heels of a decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn a storied and longstanding judgment (Roe vs Wade, 1973) that made abortion legal in that country. Must women seek ‘permission’ from courts before terminating pregnancies? Does the state have a right to place restrictions on women’s rights to their own bodies? Must the right to abort be conditional and need the sanction of a medical board? These are some of the questions being asked.

The Delhi High Court had gratuitously directed that the woman be kept in a safe place till she delivered the child. It had also directed that the child be put up for adoption. Apparently, the fact that it was a 24-week pregnancy and that the woman was single had weighed with the High Court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the High Court had laid undue emphasis on the marital status of the woman, especially since the 2021 amendment to the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act had inserted the word ‘partner’ along with ‘husband’ in the law. The law thus recognised women’s right to not just consensual sex and live-in relationships but also to their right over their own bodies.

“The benefits under the (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act cannot be denied to her only on the basis of her being unmarried,” the Supreme Court ruled on July 21 in an interim order. The bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant and A.S. Bopanna ruled that the Delhi High Court had adopted an “unduly restrictive” view of the Act when they denied the woman permission to terminate her pregnancy,” in her initial plea filed before the high court.

She had pleaded that while she was in a consensual relationship and discovered that she was pregnant, her partner had deserted her and refused to take any responsibility for the child. The woman, a graduate, who didn’t have a source of income, had pleaded that she be allowed to abort the foetus.

While welcoming the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case, Adsa Fatima of Sama Resource Group for Women and Health, stressed on the need to take a fresh look at the MTP Act. While the law currently looks at the physical risks to the mother and the foetus, it completely overlooks the mental trauma women undergo, she said. The decision to terminate a pregnancy is never easy and seldom taken lightly by women, activists point out.

In India, the viability of the foetus is not discussed much. In medical parlance, this refers to a stage of development when the foetus becomes ‘viable’ or capable of surviving outside the mother’s womb.

“It is a scientific fact that if a foetus is born after 28 weeks, it is likely to survive on its own without too much technical support. Viability is a technology conversation because if you have an advanced ICU, you can even save a 20-week foetus. So, the discussion cannot be about the foetus at all but only about the woman who ends up having to carry the pregnancy because the person who has to go through labour is at risk,” says gynaecologist Dr Suchitra Dalvie, who is also the coordinator of the Asia Safe Abortion Partnership.

In UK and Spain, where they do allow termination beyond 20-24 weeks, the foetus is injected with a certain medication that stops the heart. “You cannot assign personhood to someone that isn’t yet born, and also have a law that states that if a person is brain dead, you can take away their organs. How can both these co-exist? If you are saying that the functioning of the brain is what makes you a person, then what brain is the foetus using?” argues Dalvie.

An editorial in The Lancet, while commenting on the US Supreme Court’s latest decision to make abortions illegal again, overturning Roe, 1973, stated: “Indeed, if the Court denies women the right to safe abortion, it will be a judicial endorsement of state control over women—a breath-taking setback for the health and rights of women, one that will have global reverberations.”

Despite improvements in the MTP Act, illegal abortions in India are believed to be abnormally high. Abortions in India are over 21 times higher than the government officially admits, according to a study published in the Lancet Health Global medical journal. The journal estimated the number of abortions in India at 15.6 million in 2015; official data put that number at 700,000.