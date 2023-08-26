The BJP’s quest for ‘doers’ and hatred of questioners

Though that shift in focus now has him torn between two worlds—the narrow, parochial one of the old Sena and the one he and his father are trying hard to mainstream with more educated professionals as members—he has stayed the course.

With Amit Thackeray too having passed through some of the best schools and colleges in Mumbai, the BJP is now worried that their grip on young voters might be slipping—with no charismatic youth leaders to match the two cousins. The last-ditch attempt to influence the senate elections could well be a manifestation of this worry.

“This the BJP is doing with a university that does not even rank among the top 10 in India. It is at number 96 [per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the Union ministry of education], while the IISc Bengaluru is at number one, Jawaharlal Nehru University is second, Jamia Millia Islamia is third and Jadavpur University fourth.

“Are you surprised that these four institutions have been constantly under attack over the past nine years? They continue to resist and maintain their rankings within India, but are slipping internationally. Still, all are in the first 400, while Bombay University is somewhere near 800. Still, the BJP will mess with academics because they do not want anyone to have independent thinking or ask questions. Like in Ashoka University,” Dr Jagtap says.

Charu Satam, who leads a group of intellectuals who regularly debate disturbing events around the country and the means to correct them, says, “In military academies around the world, they want cadets who are reasonably intelligent but do not ask too many questions—‘theirs not to reason why, theirs but to do or die’.

So if you score 3 out of 10 in your entrance tests, of course you fail. But you also fail if you score higher than seven. If you score 8 or 9 or 10, your IQ is higher and you will ask too many questions and not implement orders that you think are wrong. They only want blind obedience.”

That is what the RSS-BJP is bringing into universities, claims Satam. Producing “street goons like Bajrang Dal” but not researchers and professors with questioning minds. So that a generation down the line, they will be all “4 out of 10 types, not even 7 out of 10”.

Will they get away with it? Not if there is enough resistance, says Dr Jagtap, who is heartened by students fighting back at Ashoka University and hopes students’ wings of other political parties in Maharashtra will similarly oppose what is happening in Mumbai University.