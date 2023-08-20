Was Ashoka University ever about academic freedom?

On 19 August, The Edict, an ‘independent student newspaper covering Ashoka University’, posted an opinion piece whose author Ruhaan Shah states that the premier private university’s commitment to academic freedom was never very deep. We present a slightly edited version of the piece

In his resignation letter to former Ashoka University vice-chancellor Malabika Sarkar in 2021, Pratap Bhanu Mehta had claimed, “After a meeting with the Founders, it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability.”

This very question of liability lies at the heart of Ashoka University’s notorious history with academic freedom.

Academic freedom — a canon of education in most universities — was an ambition that once seemingly governed Ashoka, too. Since 2016, countless representatives of the University — its chancellor, vice-chancellor, founders — declared allegiance to this tenet.

They even instated an ombudsperson, should these very representatives betray the faith they pledged fidelity to. But as Ashoka’s history has shown, no degree of moral strength can protect an institution from political liability. Alternatively, it could be said that these representatives lack the moral commitment to protect the institution from political liability.