Ashoka University row: Prof Das didn't violate any norm of academic practice, says Economics Dept

Expressing its disappointment over the acceptance of resignation of assistant professor Sabyasachi Das, the Department of Economics of the Haryana-based Ashoka University on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the governing body of the varsity saying the ‘’hasty’’ acceptance has ruptured their faith.

“The offer of resignation by our colleague Prof. Sabyasachi Das and its hasty acceptance by the University has deeply ruptured the faith that we in the faculty of the department of Economics, our colleagues, our students, and well-wishers of Ashoka University everywhere, had reposed in the University's leadership,” the Department wrote in the letter.

“Prof Das did not violate any accepted norm of academic practice. Academic research is professionally evaluated through a process of peer review. The governing body's interference in this process to investigate the merits of his recent study constitutes institutional harassment, curtails academic freedom, and forces scholars to operate in an environment of fear. We condemn this in the strongest terms and refuse as a collective to cooperate in any future attempt to evaluate the research of individual economics faculty members by the governing body.”