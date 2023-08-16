Ashoka row: Professors demand Sabyasachi Das' reinstatement, threaten faculty exodus

Days after Sabyasachi Das, a professor at Ashoka University, resigned following a controversy over his research paper, his department's faculty members have written to the Governing Body saying they won't teach till Das is offered reinstatement.

The university had earlier distanced itself from the paper, "Democratic Backsliding in the World's Largest Democracy", in which Das argued that the BJP won a disproportionate share of closely contested parliamentary seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, especially in states where it was the ruling party at the time. The research was published on the Social Science Research Network on July 25.

Das had claimed that the alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP also appeared to have taken the form of targeted electoral discrimination against Muslims, “partly facilitated by weak monitoring by election observers”.