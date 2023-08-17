After Sabyasachi Das resignation, Ashoka U faculty warn of mass exodus and class boycott

It has been a turbulent week at Ashoka University, a premier private institution, since its vice-chancellor on 14 August accepted the resignation of assistant professor of economics Sabyasachi Das.

Das was forced to resign after the university officially distanced itself from an unpublished research paper that Das presented at the annual conference of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Washington, in July. The paper triggered a political storm after it was shared on social media.

After analysing voting trends for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2019, the paper had pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had won a disproportionate number of close contests. Analysing booth-wise data from the Election Commission of India, the research paper pointed out lax supervision and discrepancies in electoral rolls. The paper also pointed out that the discrepancies would not have affected the overall outcome of the election and there was no evidence yet of fraud.

The paper was one of 19 selected for presentation at the session, for which 106 scholars had registered. While the paper was effusively praised by a section of academicians, the right wing trolled Das and called his work part of a 'foreign conspiracy' to discredit India’s electoral system. The research was described as motivated and half-baked while trolls attacked him as a deshdrohi, or traitor.