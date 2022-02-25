The Carnival and King Momo return to Goa tomorrow with a food fest on Miramar beach

The reign of King Momo in Goa this year will begin on February 26 and go on till March 1, with the Carnival, the state’s most coveted festival, promising to revive spirits after two years of restrictions. The state capital Panaji is also gearing up to host its first-ever “beach Carnaval” with which it aims to enter UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network list for gastronomy. “Local and regional cuisine will be showcased at the Carnival,” says Agnelo Fernandes, Commi-ssioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

King Momo traditionally proclaims the Konkani message Kha, piye aani majja kar (Eat, drink and make merry). In 2021 King Momo for the Goa Carnival was Mr. Sixtus Eric Dias from Candolim. Emiliano Dias of Raia in South Goa was on February 22 named as this year’s King Momo after an elaborate selection process involving an audition.

Usually held in February before the holy season of Lent, which sees the devout fast or abstain from eating some of their favourite food items, the Carnival is a celebration of ‘one last shot at having fun’ before meat and liquor is shunned as part of a 40-day period of religious penitence. Lent ends with the celebration of Easter which falls on April 17.

With the newly renovated walkway at Miramar beach as the venue, the first-ever ‘Beach Carnaval’ aims to offer culinary experiences like never before. Food stalls set up by Goa’s foodpreneurs and students of food craft, will be hosted by the Corporation of the City of Panaji and FIERCE Kitchens, India’s first culinary incubator for food start-ups.