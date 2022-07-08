The Gone Game Season 2: The unexpected truth

The Gone Game Season 1 released on Voot in 2020 was a winner. Conceived and shot during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown, the crime drama is about how life changes for the Gujral family after Sahil (Arjun Mathur), the only son, apparently dies of Covid-19.

The first season kept the viewer engrossed because of its offbeat approach to storytelling under unusual circumstances. The Gujral family, which has lost Sahil, consists of his parents Rajiv and Sunita (Sanjay Kapoor and Rukhsar Rehman) and sister Amara (Shweta Tripathi Sharma). There is a twist in the tale after Sahil’s wife Suhani (Shriya Pilgaonkar) is accused of murdering him. Far from being ‘dead,’ however, Sahil has disappeared after an act of wrongdoing.

Released at a time when the fear of Covid-19 has diminished significantly, the second season reminds the viewer that the virus hasn’t entirely disappeared from our lives. It begins dramatically after Suhani, who has been released from prison, is killed. After an altercation with her in-laws, somebody shoots her dead in her house. Every member of the Gujral family is a suspect, while the entry of a purposeful CBI officer (Harleen Sethi) is a sign of things to come.