The original watering holes of Bombay

You could be passing a defunct pyau on your morning jog in Mumbai, or while walking to the chaiwala across the office and not know of its existence. Commissioned by Indian philanthropists, these fountains are architectural gems that lie hidden in plain sight today.

A chilled mineral water bottle at a roadside stall is often the shortest way out for the Mumbaikar to quench their thirst on the go in the perennially hot and humid climate of Mumbai.

But till less than a century ago, the city of Bombay was dotted with a number of quaintly designed drinking water fountains which helped humans, animals and birds satiate their thirst with sparkling clean water, free of cost!

Tanks and wells had been around since the time the original inhabitants of the islands of Bombay dug for potable water or harvested rain water. But drinking water fountains, or pyaus as Bombay called them, sprung up between the late 1800s till the mid-1900s in local squares, parks, along tram routes and thoroughfares as the city grew as a trading hub. Drinking water for merchants, workers and animals who commuted incessantly became a necessity.

Water, water everywhere

As people flocked to Mumbai for work, and piped water made an appearance with the Vihar lake supplying potable water to the city in the 1860s, the need for drinking water facilities was felt acutely. Native philanthropists, rather than the ruling British, stepped in to fill the gap. Cutting across communities, these benefactors built drinking water fountains for the public, often in memory of loved ones or as an act of piety.

There’s a Gothic drinking water fountain in London’s Regent Park that stands testimony to the generosity of an Indian, Cowasji Jehangir Readymoney who gifted the fountain to the city, leaving his philanthropic signature on the very centre of imperial power, just as he had across his native Bombay. Readymoney, a wealthy Parsi, is credited to have bequeathed 40 stone and iron water fountains in various parts of Bombay, 32 of which were brought from England in 1860s.