The plight of Indian Muslims and hopelessness spreading all around

Three sure ways to kill a person or an entire community. Either shoot him or her dead but then questions could be raised even though you could heap all sorts of wild allegations on the victim and with that justify the swift killing. The second way is to destroy all means of livelihood, snatch away even the basics to survive; with that, the targeted would die, slowly and steadily. The third, perhaps the most discreet way, is to humiliate and harass and hound on a daily basis, to such an extent that it gets impossible to survive in severely adverse circumstances with ongoing onslaughts.

Well, the Indian Muslims are going through the darkest phases in the recent history of the country. I have never felt so very hopeless and helpless as I do now in the present regime of the right-wing 'rulers'.

And if one were to focus on the bulldozing of homes and shops of the supposed ‘suspects’, there seems a manipulated, well-organised pattern to it. It raises several queries: Foremost, who is a suspect: is it the bulldozer-lot or those bulldozed? Is it the Hindutva brigades shouting provocative-abusive-communal slogans outside the targeted mosques and Muslim homes or those trying to defend themselves and their homes and places of worship? Is there any doubt that the land mafia seems hand in glove with the political mafia? Don’t the patterns to this well-planned destruction reek of the new Hindutva ways to hound an entire community, displace them from their homes and ancestral lands and livelihoods? Isn’t the plight of the internally displaced Muslims in the country worse than the refugees seeking refuge here? Aren’t the Muslims affected by the series of these well–planned communal attacks initiated by the Hindutva brigades, going to sit ruined for generations to come?

Cries against State terror can be heard. The victims are much too petrified! Most of them find it very difficult to accept the grim reality of the growing polarisation and the connected barbaric aftermath. But they have no other option but to sit back or flee from one locale to the next.