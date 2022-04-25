The Pune model: Mainstreaming Indian Muslims through quality education

At a time when Muslims across the country are facing one of the strongest onslaughts of right-wing persecution, a small group of Muslims in Pune is leading the charge -- peacefully and without much fanfare -- to overcome stereotypes, mainstream themselves and shrug off all the dated orthodoxy and break barriers that get in the way of their competitive progress.

Leading this charge are girls from the community to whom modern education and skill development are crucial in their attempt to shun the orthodoxy and rise above all the prejudices, from within the community and without, that hold them back.

Helping them on the path to modern education are two prominent educational institutions –Azam Campus and Anjuman-EKhairul Islam’s Poona College of Education -- which have emerged as important centres of higher learning.

Also, the community runs a string of private English medium educational institutions which too have in recent years contributed positively to the educational growth of Muslims. However, educationists believe that more steps need to be taken to bring another big chunk of the Muslim population under the ambit of higher and technical education.These neglected groups from slums and low-income neighbourhoods still lag behind their counterparts and are completely dependent on the madrasa education system.

Pune, known as the Oxford of India, has also been the platform for the all India launch of Udan Mobile Van education-based module for the educational empowerment of the community. Its head Syed Saeed Ahmed is an international motivational speaker who has coached more than 10 lakh students across 15 states in the country during the past one decade. Saeed has particularly focused on educating the lower rung amongst the community like auto drivers, welders, fitters, plumbers, cleaners, sweepers and those in other menial jobs to impart higher and professional education to their sons and daughters. The impact can already be felt as a number of children belonging to socio-economically poorer sections have enrolled for higher education in a big way, bringing in more literacy to the community in the past ten years.

The Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society (MCES) which runs Azam Campus was established in the year 1948 by Late Abdul Kadir Khan with the objective of providing education to the economically, educationally and all socially weaker sections of the society. The institute has been a popular destination for students from Muslim and other communities.