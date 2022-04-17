The spirit that uplifts the soul

It enhances the spirit and uplifts the soul. That is the literal meaning of the Persian words “Rooh Afza”. It is of course the century old brand name, 115 years-old to be precise, of the summer sherbet or the concentrate used to make cool drinks. Claimed to have been made from 22 ingredients that included watermelon, mint, carrot, spinach, water lilies, herbs and sandalwood coriander seed, it has survived the onslaught of aerated drinks like Coca Cola, Pepsi and even fruity juices over a century. Over the years it has come to be associated with the holy month of Ramazan in the subcontinent.

Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed is credited to have concocted the syrup sometime in 1907. A year earlier he had set up Hamdard Dawakhana in the Lal Kuan area of old Delhi and the syrup was meant to beat the scorching heat of Delhi and as a medicinal remedy to stomach ailments.

The Hakim sahib clearly was partial to poetry as both the names, Rooh Afza and Hamdard (literally a companion in pain) would suggest. The name of the syrup is also attributed to Pandit Daya Shankar Naseem’s Masnavi Gulzar -E- Naseem, in which Rooh Afza was the name of the daughter of King Firdaus.

The other ingredients are said to be khurfaseeds, wine grape raisins, chicory, European white lily, lotus and coriander besides citron, orange, apple, pineapple, berries, blackcurrant while the essential floral essence is added by Damask rose, kewra or screw pine and flowers of orange, lemon all bound strong with roots of vetiver.